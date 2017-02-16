Grant Awarded to Otsego County Road Commission to Upgrade Road from I-75 to Gaylord Industrial Park

A commercial route in Otesgo County will soon benefit from a state grant.

On Thursday the Michigan Department of Transportation announced the awarding of a Transportation Economic Development Fund for $269,000 to the Otsego County Road Commission to upgrade the commercial route between I-75 and the Gaylord Industrial Park.

North Otsego Lake Drive from Old US-27 south to Dickerson Road is currently not an all-season route, has narrow shoulders and is severely rutted. The Road Commission will reconstruct the roadway to all-season standards, widen the paved shoulders, install new pavement markings, and post improved signs.

This grant is one of nine announced throughout the state totaling more than $2.5 million. The grant funding is a competitive program; 42 applications were received while only nine grants awarded.