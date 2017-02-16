Two Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Possession After Being Stopped for Driving With no Headlights

A report of a vehicle running with no headlights led to the arrest of two people for allegedly obstructing an officer in Grand Traverse County.

It happened Wednesday night near Chums Corners.

At approximately 9:15 Wednesday night Grand Traverse Central Dispatch received a call of a vehicle traveling near Chums Corners with no headlights or taillights.

Deputies located the vehicle near the intersection of US-31 and South West Silver Lake Road in Blair Township.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and a passenger.

The deputies said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. They asked the driver and passenger to get out of the vehicle, but they initially refused.

Eventually police say the 24-year-old driver and the 25-year-old passenger, both from Traverse City did get out of the vehicle.

Deputies say they found marijuana on each person and a small amount in the vehicle.

The man and woman were arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County jail for possession of marijuana and resisting and obstructing an officer.