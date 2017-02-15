RECALL – Giggisberg Cheese Also Recalls Select Varieties of Cheese Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

In continuing coverage of the ongoing cheese recall over listeria concerns —

Another company has issued a recall of their products that was supplied by the same company.

Earlier this week both Meijer and Sargento issued recalls for select varieties of their products.

Now the Guggisberg Cheese company is recalling various types of Colby type cheeses due to the potential for listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

The affected products were manufactured by both Guggisberg Cheese and Deutsch Kase Haus under the Guggisberg label.

The products were manufactured between September of last year and January 27th of this year. They were sold in retails stores in several midwest states including Michigan.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or to throw them have.

No illnesses have been reported.

Products affected are: