RECALL – Giggisberg Cheese Also Recalls Select Varieties of Cheese Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

POSTED February 15, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

In continuing coverage of the ongoing cheese recall over listeria concerns —

Another company has issued a recall of their products that was supplied by the same company.

Earlier this week both Meijer and Sargento issued recalls for select varieties of their products.

Now the Guggisberg Cheese company is recalling various types of Colby type cheeses due to the potential for listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

The affected products were manufactured by both Guggisberg Cheese and Deutsch Kase Haus under the Guggisberg label.

The products were manufactured between September of last year and January 27th of this year.  They were sold in retails stores in several midwest states including Michigan.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or to throw them have.

No illnesses have been reported.

Products affected are:

Product Size
(May be purchased at the deli counter in custom size)		 UPC Use By Dates
Guggisberg Cheddar Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Colby Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Farmer’s Cheese horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Garden Vegetable Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Marble Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Marble Longhorn 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Pepper Jack Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Thunder Jack Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Marble Mini Rounds 12/12 oz. UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361018 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Colby Mini Rounds 12/12 oz. UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361025 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Pepper Jack Mini Rounds 12/12 oz UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361032 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Cheese with Yogurt cultures deli horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017