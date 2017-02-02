Video: Michigan Department of Corrections Launches new Officer Dignity Initiative

For more than a year, the Michigan Corrections Organization and the Michigan Department of Corrections have been partnering on an important endeavor called the Officer Dignity Initiative.

Last month, MCO released a video outlining the initiative that included comments from MCO and MDOC leadership and staff.

This work is now being made clear to the inmate population as beginning this month, signs will be posted in prison housing units across the state informing them of the serious penalties that await anyone attempting or threatening to inflict injury by throwing food or bodily fluids on prison staff. Such action is a 5-year felony and any prisoner engaging in this type of behavior will be referred to the Michigan State Police for prosecution.

The Officer Dignity Initiative focuses on prevention and response to what corrections officers call being “dressed out,” which means an inmate has thrown bodily fluids or another unknown substance onto an employee.

To watch the video, click here now.