Seasonal Weight Restrictions Expands to All of Lower Peninsula Friday

Just last week the Michigan Department of Transportation was starting to enforce the seasonal load limits on Michigan’s Roads.

Now MDOT says this Friday they will be enacting additional weight restrictions to proct roads.

Effective at noon this Friday, February 17th, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Ohio borders north to the Mackinac Bridge.

State routes typically carry a M, I, or US designation.

Weight restrictions of 25% for concrete pavements and 35% for asphalt pavements will be posted.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions.

Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.