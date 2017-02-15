Update on Fire in Bay Harbor

We have new information on the house fire that happened in Bay Harbor on Monday.

The fire was called in at approximately 7:43 in the morning on Monday.

The caller told dispatch they were on a bluff overlooking the home and that they could see smoke and what they thought was a large structure fire in the vicinity of Vista Road.

When fire crews arrived a short time later they could see flames already coming out of the roof of the home.

Another home was a short distance away to the east and crews being working to protect that other home.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety has two ladder trucks and both were used to fight the fire. One was used to try to knock down the fire, while the other was protecting the other home.

Resort Bear Creek was also called in, who provided a third ladder truck.

The heat from the fire was said to be melting shingles and caused a window to break on the other home.

No one was inside either home at the time of the fire.

Eventually crews were able to contain the fire, which is considered a total loss. The home was in the process of being renovated when the fire broke out.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.