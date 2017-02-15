Ice Fishing Legal Safety

POSTED February 15, 2017 BY Wyatt VanDuinen

With winter activities in full swing, many people find themselves outside in the cold to Ice Fish.
Ice Fishing is considered a safe activity but without the proper gear or knowledge you could find yourself in a tricky spot or even in legal trouble.
Other simple tips such as bringing a cell phone or something to sit on could make a huge difference when you’re out on the ice.
If you have a shanty on the Ice you must also identify it as your own or local law enforcement may step in.
Shanties must also be removed by a specific date. Commonly shanties must be off the ice by March first but be sure to check your local laws in case it must be pulled off sooner.