Ice Fishing Legal Safety

With winter activities in full swing, many people find themselves outside in the cold to Ice Fish.

Ice Fishing is considered a safe activity but without the proper gear or knowledge you could find yourself in a tricky spot or even in legal trouble.

Other simple tips such as bringing a cell phone or something to sit on could make a huge difference when you’re out on the ice.

If you have a shanty on the Ice you must also identify it as your own or local law enforcement may step in.

Shanties must also be removed by a specific date. Commonly shanties must be off the ice by March first but be sure to check your local laws in case it must be pulled off sooner.