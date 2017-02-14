Playboy Announces Return of Nudity to Magazine

Cooper Hefner, son on Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, said that the company is bringing back nudity to their magazines starting with the March/April issue.

Last year the company stopped showing nudity in their 60-year-old publication.

According to Cooper Hefner, the way the magazine portrayed nudity in the past was dated, but removing it entirely wasn’t the answer.

Nudity wasn’t the problem. And now they’re taking back their identity and reclaiming who they are at the magazine.