Michigan ESSA Plan Open for Public Comment

And on the topic of schools, the Michigan Department of Education released the full draft plan for meeting the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The Every Student Succeeds Act was singed into federal law in December of 2015 and it replaces the No Child Left Behind Act.

The new law is said to represent a shift from broad federal oversight or education to greater flexibility and decision-making at the state and local levels.

The ESSA requires states to develop plans that address standards, assessments, school and district accountability, and special help for struggling schools.

Michigan’s Draft Plan to fulfill these federal requirements is open for a 30-day public comment period.

Public input will be incorporated into the plan until the plan is submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in April.