TCPD Looks for Public in Identifying Woman Accused of Stealing Alcohol

The Traverse City Police Department is looking for your help in identifying a a woman who allegedly stole from Traverse City Business.

The woman seen in this photo allegedly stole two bottles of vodka from the West Side Beverage on Front Street.

It happened Monday night around 10:15pm.

According to the TCPD the woman goes by the name of “Goody”.

Anyone with information about the incident or her identity is asked to contact Officer Reed Shea of the TCPD at 231.995.5150.