House Damaged in Bay Harbor Fire



Crews were called large home fire in Pestoskey Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 8am on Vista Drive, near the Bay Harbor Yacht Club.

Details about the fire are limited, but we do know that multiple agencies were called to the fire around 8am and they brought in three tower trucks to battle the blaze.

Crews were on scene for several hours.

The Bay Harbor Company said that the damage was contained to one home, but a neighboring home did receive smoke and water damage as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

MI News 26 is continuing to follow this story and will update as information becomes available.