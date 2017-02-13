RECALL – Meijer Recalls Select Cheese Varieties Sold at Deli Counter

We have another recall to share with you.

Meijer has announced a recall of their Meijer Brand Colby and Colby Jack Cheese sold exclusively at their deli counter.

The recall is because the cheese has the chance to being contaminated with listeria.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.

The cheese was sold in Meijer stores from November of last year until February 9th of this year.

So far Meijer says there has been no known illnesses reported from the product affected by the recall.

Meijer says they were notified of the possible contamination from MDS Foods, one of the suppliers that Meijer gets their cheese from.

Customers should stop using the cheese and either throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.

The recalled product will be in plastic deli packaging with printed labels that have the UPCs 215927xxxxxx or 215938xxxxxx – the last 6 digits will vary, and are determined by weight since the product was purchased at the deli counter.