Local Schools Benefit from State Grants for School Safety

Several local schools will take be able to upgrade their security, thanks to grant funding from the MSP.

On Monday the MSP announced the funding for 25 public school districts, 24 non-public schools, and 3 charter schools across the state.

Approximately $2 million will be split between the schools in state grants to purchase equipment and technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students, and staff.

According to the MSP these upgrades will benefit over 62,000 students.

The MSP Director said that the safety of Michigan’s students and staff is of the utmost importance and this grant program helps provide security improvements that promote a safer and more secure learning environment.

The committee that reviewed the grant proposals said they gave priority to proposals that sought to secure access points to school buildings, as that is one of the best and most cost effective ways to improve school safety and security.

In our area the Diocese of Gaylord in Cheboygan County, Northern Michigan Christian School in Missaukee County, St Francis Xavier and St Michael Acedemy in Emmet County, all received funds from these grants to improve school safety.