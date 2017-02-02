Gladwin County Woman Accused of Drunken Disorderly, Firing Weapon

The Gladwin Police are warning that alcohol and guns don’t mix after being called to an event last week.

It happened last Monday when deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home in the Wixom Lake area of Gladwin County’s Billings Township.

On arrival deputies found a 28-year-old man hiding in a garage.

The man was covered in blood and naked. He was unable or unwilling to explain how he obtained multiple head injuries.

Deputies found spent pistol casings and recovered a bullet from a nearby tree. The bullet had traveled through the garage where the man was hiding before getting lodged in the tree.

The man was taken to Midland Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma, not gun shots.

Further investigation found that there had been a fight between the man and two women.

Deputies began to piece together the night, which they say was a series of bad decisions that led to the fight and shooting.

One of the women was identified as 34-year-old Rachel Haney from Beaverton.

Police say she consumed a large amount of alcohol throughout the night and early morning hours leading up to the incident.

She allegedly became upset with the man and found the pistol inside the home. During the fight, Haney allegedly fired five rounds from the pistol, one of which went through the garage where the man was found.

Last Thursday a warrant was issued for Haney on charges of disorderly person and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Haney turned herself in on the warrant and posted bond.

Police located and seized the pistol allegedly used in the incident.

Two addition people were charged in the case for disorderly person.