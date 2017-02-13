Person Of The Week: Mike Maxwell

This week’s Person of the Week is a man that helps plan Special Olympic events all year round.

Mike Maxwell is the director for the area 32 Special Olympics.

His year starts with planning for basketball in January then transitions to setting up for the summer special Olympic games. Also in the summer he plans soccer and cycling events as well as pilot hockey in the winter.

When Mike found out he had been nominated as person of the week he said he was grateful.

For his dedication to Area 32 and the Special Olympics,Mike Maxwell receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

