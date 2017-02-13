Body of Snowmobile Rider Recovered from Antrim County Lake

The body of snowmobile rider was recovered from a lake in Antrim County late last week.

On Friday the Antrim County 911 Center received a call from a resident in the Fairmont Drive Area of Antrim County’s Milton Township shortly before 8:30pm.

The caller told dispatch that they could hear someone yelling for help in the Skegemog Lake Area.

The Milton Township and the Elk Rapids Fire and Rescue were dispatched to that area for the rescue.

On scene authorities say they found a snowmobile track leading from shore onto Lake Skegemog that ended at open water.

The Coast Guard was called to help search, but crews were unable to find a snowmobile or it’s rider.

On Saturday the dive teams from several counties continued to search for the rider.

And at approximately 9:45 Saturday morning the body of a 34-year-old man was recovered from Lake Skegemog.

The victim was identified as Michael Francis Shananaquet from Williamsburg.

Police are continuing to investigate and say that they don’t know if alcohol was a factor in the accident.