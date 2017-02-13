Authorities Investigating Fatal Fire in Leelanau County

Authorities in Leelanau County are investigating a fatal house fire that happened over the weekend.

It happened near 2:30 in the morning on Saturday at a home on North Mill Street in Northport.

The home is directly across the road from the Northport Fire Department.

According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office – by the time the fire crews were woken up by the sounds of the fire across the street, the home was fully engulfed by the fire.

Northport fire was able to knock the fire down in about a half hour, but the home is a total loss.

During the investigation into the fire – two bodies were found in the debris.

Police have been speaking with neighbors and conducting an investigation into the fire, and they say they have tentatively identified the two victims.

However, they are waiting on formal identification to be verified form autopsies scheduled for today in Kalamazoo.

The Sheriff’s Department says they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.