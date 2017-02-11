Area 32 Hosts Basketball Tournament

Area 32 Special Olympics hosted a basketball tournament at Mesick High School.

Surrounding Special Olympics joined from Benzie, Big Rapids, Houghton Lake, Manistee, and Oscoda.

Teams faced each other in tournament style games, allowing everyone to play each other.

Over two hundred athletes participated in this tournament, giving everyone a chance to show the skills they’ve been learning.

This is only one of many sports area 32 and other surround areas play, so be sure to look for them in your area.