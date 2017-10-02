A Traverse City Tradition

The 41st annual Vasa Festival of Races took place at the Timber Ridge Resort.

Several race categories were available for the participants to take place in.

Over 700 racers joined in the Freestyle races on Saturday ranging from an 11k all the way up to a 48k.

Fat Tire bike races also took place later in the day giving races a chance to use a different form travel on the trails.

Timber Ridge has been the location since the races were first created, and the event has only been getting more popular.

This Traverse City Tradition boosts the local area and brings people into their store to see the services they offer.