28 New MSP Troopers Graduate from Training Academy

Twenty-eight new MSP Troopers will be reporting to duty across the state in the coming week after graduating from Trooper Recruit School on Friday.

The 132nd Trooper Recruit School began in August of last year when 37 prospective troopers reported to the training academy in Lansing.

For the last 24-weeks the recruits received training in the many skills they’ll need while on patrol, including firearms, defensive tactics, and criminal law.

Before they were selected to the academy, all applicants underwent a selection process that included physical fitness tests, background checks, and interviews.

Of the latest graduates, a few are from northern Michigan.

Brandon Coil, from Traverse City, will be posted in Lansing.

And Jordan Enders from Petoskey will report for duty at the Metro South post.

The MSP says they are actively recruiting for the next trooper recruit school, which is expected to begin in June of this year, information for interested candidates can be here: www.michigan.gov/mspjobs.

Including these new troopers, there are currently more than 1,050 troopers assigned statewide.