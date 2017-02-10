Ford Announces Investment of $1 Billion in AI Company for Autonomous Vehicle Research

And in business news —

The Ford Motor Company has pledged $1 billion in investment over the next five years in an artificial intelligence company to develop a virtual driving system for autonomous vehicles.

The AI company, Argo AI, was founded by former employees of the autonomous vehicle efforts at Google and Uber.

Ford says their them currently developing a virtual driver system will be combined with the talent and expertise of the team at Argo AI.

The $1 billion investment in Argo AI will be made over the next five years. And by the end of this year, Argo AI expects to have more than 200 team members, based in the company’s Pittsburgh headquarters and at major sites in Southeastern Michigan and the Bay Area of California.

All of this, Ford says, is to help the company achieve their goal of having a fully autonomous vehicle for commercial applications by the year 2021.