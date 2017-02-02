Fiat Chrysler Announces Free Upgrade to 2017 Police Dodge Chargers Allowing Car to “Sense” When Someone is Behind the Car

And in your tech news today —

Fiat Chrysler announced upgrades to the safety technologies on all Dodge Charger law enforcement vehicles, effectively immediately and at no cost to police departments.

The new technology plugs into the existing vehicles and is designed to increase the officer’s situational awareness.

It allows the vehicle’s rear park assist system and backup camera to alert the officer if anyone is behind the vehicle when parked.

According to FCA – the technology is designed to help prevent officers form being ambushed while parked. It acts as a second set of eyes and added peace of mind when they are parked.

The company behind the technology, InterMotive – notes that the ambushes of police officers over the last year has caused an increase in the number of police agencies requesting this kind of system.

When the system is active, the reverse sensors will be turned on. If any of the sensors are tripped while the system is active, a chime will sound to alert the officer.

All the doors will lock, the front windows will roll up and the tail lights will flash.

This system is easily installed and available immediately on all 2017 Charger Pursuits.