Arby’s Warns of Thousands of Possible Compromised Payment Cards

People who recently ate an Arby’s restaurant may want to keep an eye on their credit card statements.

This comes after the fast-food chain says they were notified of a possible compromise of their payment card systems.

Arby’s Restaurant Group says they notified law enforcement and began investigating the breach.

ARG says not all stores were impacted and they have made attempts to eradicate the malware from their systems.

For the time being ARG reminds guests that they should closely monitor their card statements for any unauthorized activity.