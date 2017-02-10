Utility Work on South Airport Road Monday

Well drivers in Grand Traverse County will need to plan for delays Monday morning as crews conduct utility work.

It’s happening on South Airport Road near Garfield in Grand Traverse County’s Garfield Township.

According to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission crews will be closing down the south eastbound lane on South Airport Road.

The closure will be from Big Apple Bagel past Walgreens.

This closure is for utility work and will be from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

Entrances to businesses along the south side of the road will be accessible during the work.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.