Woman Arrested in Alpena for Alleged Unarmed Robbery

A woman was arrested in Alpena for allegedly grabbing an employee by the hair and demanding money from the register.

It happened late in the evening on Thursday at the Walmart in Alpena.

That’s where MSP Troopers were called to for the report of an unarmed robbery.

According to police the suspect, a 36-year-old woman from Harrisville, entered into the store accompanied by a man and a young child.

While in the store the woman allegedly stole alcohol and pop, going into the restroom and drinking the items without paying for them.

When she came out of the restroom she went and talked to employee about applying to work at the store.

When the employee attempted to help the suspect, she allegedly grabbed the employee by the hair, dragged her behind the store counter, and demanded the employee giver her the money in the register.

While the suspect was struggling with the employee, the man that came in with her intervened, and took the suspect out of the store.

MSP Troopers were able to ID the woman, who was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery and retail fraud third degree.

She was lodged at the Alpena County Jail.