Cadillac MSP Starts Angel Program

The Angel Program is a nation-wide program but in Michigan it started at the Gaylord Michigan State Police Post.

After seeing the potential of the program, it began to spread to other posts offering it to more locations in Northern Michigan.

The Angel Program is an attempt to assist people struggling with addiction and reduce drug demand, and the MSP Cadillac Post has joined Gaylord, Alpena and the Houghton Lake posts who are already a part of the program.

The Angel Program allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a state police post and seek help for their addiction, without the fear of arrest or investigation.

In order to participate in the program, participants cannot have active warrants, pending court action, or be a registered sex offender.

They must also arrive to the post voluntarily for treatment.

Any drug related materials brought in will also be collected and appropriately destroyed with no consequences.

The community has been backing the program every step of the way, making sure those who need treatment, get it.

The Michigan State Police plan to offer the program in every post and have a deadline set to make that happen by October of this year.