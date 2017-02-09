Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette Visits Traverse City Elementary School

Every year March is national reading month but Michigan’s Attorney General is striving to make every month reading month.

Early Thursday Cherry Knoll Elementary was visited by Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Schuette sat down with all of the third graders and read them The Three Little Javelinas a south western twist of the classic fairy tale The Big Bad Wolf.

After finishing the book, the students were able to ask Schuette questions about his life, his job, and why he picked the book.

Once they were finished asking questions Schuette visited several of the classrooms to see what the students had been learning about.

Schuette believes that knowing how to read can and will give you a better chance and leads to better opportunities.

Schuette finished his visit by talking with the staff about his visit, and how impressed he was with the learning environment of the school.