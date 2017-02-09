MDOT To Start Enforcing Seasonal Load Limits on Southern Michigan Roads

Earlier this month local agencies across the state were enacting seasonal road limits due the unseasonable warm temperatures.

Now the Michigan Department of Transportation say they’re going to start enacting the spring weight restrictions for many of the state highways.

Starting at noon on Friday, the seasonal weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Indiana and Ohio borders north to and including I-196 and M-6 to I-96 and I-69.

In the restricted areas routes designated as “seasonal” there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for concrete pavements and 35 percent for asphalt pavements.

MDOT determines when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions, and monitoring weather forecasts.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually coincide with state highway weight restrictions.

More information on the seasonal limits can be found at www.michigan.gov/truckers.