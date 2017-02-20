Black Lake Sturgeon Season Wraps up in Just Over an Hour

This past weekend kicked off the annual Black Lake sturgeon season in Cheboygan County.

However, this season is a little different than other fishing seasons as it typically only lasts a few hours to a few days.

And the 2017 season was on the shorter end, lasting just over one hour.

The length of the season is set by the number of sturgeon that can be taken from the lake.

This year that limit was set at 7 fish, but that didn’t deter over 300 anglers from heading out on the ice and trying their luck.

Since the season was first opened in 2010, the DNR says this year had the highest number of anglers, 332.

A total of eight sturgeon were actually taken this year, one more than was allocated.

The DNR says that was because the last few fish were all taken at the same time.

The DNR opens the limited season while also attempting to recover the species to full status in the Black Lake watershed.

The data from the harvested fish this year, plus information from the yearly spawning runs, is used by the DNR to track the population’s health and to set the limit for next year’s season.