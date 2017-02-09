Man Recovering After Small Explosion Triggers Fire in Harbor Springs

A Harbor Springs man is recovering after a fire broke out in his workshop.

It happened Wednesday in Harbor Springs at the home of Bill Mindel.

Mindel was working on a heater in his garage when there was some sort of malfunction.

According to the Harbor Springs Fire Chief, this malfunction caused a small explosion in the heater.

Mindel was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids with second and third degree burns.

The workshop was a detached garage. The explosion caused a fire, which the fire department says they were on scene for about two hours fighting.

They cleared the scene, but were called back a short time later because the fire rekindled in an office space that was in the garage.

Firefighters were back on scene for about an hour putting it out again.

The garage is considered a total loss.

Mindel is said to be recovering at the hospital.