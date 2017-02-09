Search in Mason County Finds Meth Lab

A search warrant in Mason County this week allegedly found a meth lab.

It happened on Wednesday when detectives from the State Sheriffs Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team – or SSCENT – executed a search warrant in the 7000 block of US-10 in Mason County’s Branch Township.

According to police they found several of the items used in the production of meth inside the home.

Making meth requires the use of hazardous materials and specially trained technicians are required to clean up the site.

For that, members from the Michigan State Police Meth Enforcement Team were called to the scene to dismantle the lab and remove the materials from the home.

SSCENT detectives were assisted by deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case and it remains under investigation.