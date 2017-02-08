911 Call Leads Deputies to Fugitives

A 911 call of an unresponsive woman in Missaukee County lead deputies to fugitives.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 6:20 in the evening.

That’s when Missaukee County Dispatch got the call of an unresponsive woman at a home on North Seven Mile in Missaukee County’s Norwich Township.

On arrival, deputies say they found a 42-year-old woman who had died of an apparent drug overdose.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled.

Deputies were then alerted that two fugitives were possibly hiding on the property.

Deputies located and arrested the two, 41-year-old Brandon Musselman and 33-year-old Autumn Burpee, both of Lake City.

They were arrested at the scene and taken into custody on unrelated warrants.

The sheriff’s office says they are continuing to investigate and additional information will be released when they receive autopsy and toxicology reports.