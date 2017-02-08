New Regulations Means Operators of Zip Lines Must Apply for Amusement Ride Permits

Operators of zip lines will need to apply for permits to continue operating – that’s according to new regulations under the Michigan Carnival-Amusement Safety Act.

To help ensure the safety of zip line riders in the state, operators are new required to obtain a permit and their rides must be state inspected before they can have riders.

According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA, a zip line involves the use of a cable or a rope attached to a rider by a safety harness. It then moves by being propelled by the force of gravity along a fixed route or course.

According to LARA, the number of zip lines in the country and even in Michigan, is increasing, and they wanted to ensure the rides are being properly operated and maintained.

The carnival act prohibits people from operating an amusement ride without a permit issued by LARA. Applications for permits must be done before March 1st of each year.

An Application for Authorization to Operate a Carnival Ride can be found by clicking www.michigan.gov/cscl and then on “Forms & Publications,” and “Carnival Forms.” The application fee will be $10 plus an additional inspection fee of $50 per ride.

Additional information, including the laws and rules applicable to carnival-amusement rides, may be found at: www.michigan.gov/amusement. An owner or operator who violates the Act is guilty of a misdemeanor with each day a violation occurs constituting a separate offense.