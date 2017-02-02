DNR Officer Saves Runaway Boy on Lake Michigan Ice

A DNR Officer on his way home in the Upper Peninsula saved a 10-year-old boy who had run away – onto the ice of Lake Michigan.

It happened on Sunday near Gladstone in Delta County.

The incident was reported at approximately 4pm that the boy had run away from a restaurant south of Gladstone, along Lake Michigan.

To reach the lake, the boy crossed four lanes of traffic on US-2. His mother said she had last seen him heading east across the ice.

DNR Officer Patrick Hartsig was on his way home from running a snowmobile patrol when he heard the call from Delta Dispatch of a runaway special needs boy that was somewhere on the ice.

Hartsig was on the other side of the bay and launched his sled, crossing the ice.

Hartsig quickly located the boy who was about a mile from shore wearing just jeans, a shirt, and jacket, but not hat, gloves, or even shoes.

Temperatures were in the teens that day, with strong winds blowing across the lake.

Hartsig took of the boys wet socks, warmed his feet, and gave him his own boots, gloves, and helmet to wear while the two sped across the ice to the Gladstone MSP Post, where EMS and the boy’s mother were waiting.

Sergeant Jerrold Fitzgibbon of the DNR says Hartsig’s quick response and first aid training turned a bad situation around before it could get worse.