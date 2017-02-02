Icy Conditions Causes Rollovers in Cheboygan County

The freezing rain that passed through the area caused slick roads across parts of northern Michigan.

In Cheboygan County the sheriff’s office says they responded to two rollover accidents with 25 minutes of each, both on I-75.

The crashes happened yesterday on southbound I-75 near Wolverine.

The first happened at approximately 4 o’clock when a Dodge pickup lost control on the icy roads while passing another vehicle. The truck, driven by 46-year-old Benjamin Abbot of Vanderbilt, then slid of the road and rolled over.

Abbot was the only occupant in the truck and he was taken to Otsego Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The second accident was only 25 minutes later when another car attempted to change lanes, slid of the road, and rolled.

This car was driven by 81-year-old Dale Hanson of Indian River, who had only minor injuries and sought his own treatment.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in either crash.

Police are reminding drivers to take it slow on ice and snow.