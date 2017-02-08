Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Investigates Break-Ins at Storage Units

Police in Grand Traverse County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a series of break-ins at storage units around the county.

On Tuesday the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says they received reports from the renters of a storage unit in Long Lake Township that their unit had had it’s locks cut.

Police responded and found four units at this facility had had their locks cut and from one of the units a snowblower, leafblower, and rug had been stolen.

Earlier in the week the sheriff’s office took calls from two other storage complexes of locks that were cut.

The other units were the Three Mile Storage in East Bay Township and TC Mini Storage in Garfield Township.

Police are not sure if anything was taken from these other units and they are trying to contact owners, but not all of them are in the area.

Police are received a call from the Meadowlane trailer park of a possible theft of sheet metal from near or inside a storage unit.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office at 231.995.5100.