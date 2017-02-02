Over 170 Marijuana Plants Seized from Multiple Homes in Massive Bust in Missaukee County

Our top story brings you an update to a story we brought to you earlier this week.

It started last Saturday when deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office found a car on South 13 Mile that was broken down and partially in the roadway.

The deputies followed footprints that led them to a nearby home where they reported smelling marijuana and hearing loud machinery, which is consistent with marijuana grow operations.

After the Traverse Narcotics Team was called in to help with the investigation it led to two women from Merrit being arrested.

Those women have now been identified as 19 year old Makenzie McLeod and 23 year old Callie McLeod, both are being lodged in the Missaukee County Jail on a seven year felony for manufacturing marijuana.

Seized during the execution of the search warrant was one hundred and seventy one marijuana plants, over ten pounds of processed marijuana and documentation that led to the search warrants of three more homes.

A home on East Kelly Road and a home on South Nelson Road both in Butterfield Township and a home on North Northway Drive in Pioneer township.

Those locations were searched on Tuesday seizing one hundred and forty five live plants, fifty seven hanging plants and roughly fifty pounds of processed marijuana plants.

Several agencies were involved in the search and seizure of the materials including Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, TNT, Michigan State Police, U.S. Customs and Border patrol and Homeland Security Investigations. However without the help of the community keeping an eye out for suspicious activity situations like this could go unnoticed.

Local law enforcement is under the suspicion that there may be more locations involved and is asking everyone to call in anything suspicious they find.