Michigan Dower Rights

Even before Michigan became a state in 1837 its always had some form of Dower rights.

Dower rights apply when a wife’s husband passes away and the husband had interest in or owned a plot of land. A third of the land was provided to the widow so she could use it to sustain herself and her children.

The same rights did not apply the other way around however as a widow did not have the same economical rights as a widower did.

Now dower was designed for a time when equal rights were not applied to everyone, since the additions of new rights for widows and rights concerning marriage Dower rights have now been deemed as an unnecessary because it can no longer be justified. Therefore it’s on its way to being abolished.