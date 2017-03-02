Michigan Medical Education Day – Munson of Cadillac – 02/03/17

Some state legislators paid a visit to Munson Hospital in Cadillac as part of “Michigan Medical Education Day” on this Friday.

The event gives legislators in their freshman year a chance to learn about medical education in our state, while hospitals like Munson share their views on the importance of that education.

The visitors to Munson on Friday had a chance to tour the hospital and watch a live OB simulation demo.

Staff at the hospital said events like these emphasize the importance of keeping medical care local.

Michigan Medical Education day is an annual event that numerous hospitals participate in every year.