MDOT Says Unseasonable Warm Winter Causes More Potholes

Unseasonably warm temperatures provide a nice break from Michigan’s long winter. But they also offer another break that’s not so nice, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

With each sustained warmup, the chances of more potholes forming on the roads.

The roads that have been frozen begin to thaw from the surface downward, and the melting snow and ice saturate the ground.

The roadbed, softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement, is more susceptible to damage during every significant thaw.

A sustained thaw typically happens only once a year in the spring but not this year. Continuous temperatures above and below freezing have created several freeze-thaw cycles, which also create potholes.

According to the state transportation director, it’s normal to get a few days throughout the winter that are warmer than usual, but this year has had sporadic unusual extreme temperature fluctuations.

MDOT asks that if you do spot a pothole on a I, US, or M – route you report it.