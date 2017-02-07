Possible Antitrust Settlement Available from ODD Manufacturers

If you purchased a new computer with an internal optical disc drive, a stand-alone drive to be installed in a computer, or an external one between April of 2003 and December of 2008, you may be eligible for benefits from antitrust legislation currently pending in federal court.

An optical disc drive refers to DVD drives for computers, sometimes called DVD-ROMS, or DVD COMBO drives.

A lawsuit alleges that manufactures of disc drives, including companies like Sony, NEC, and Panasonic – engaged in an unlawful conspiracy to raise, fix, and maintain the prices of optical drives in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.

Settlements have been reached with four groups of defendants, Panasonic, NEC, Sony, and Hitachi-LG Data Storage.

More information on the settlement can be found here.