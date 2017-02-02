Betsy DeVos Confirmed as Secretary of Education in Historic Vote

Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Secretary of Education in a historic vote today.

While there is a Republican majority in the Senate, two Republican Senators voted against DeVos’ confirmation – causing a 50-50 tie.

In the case of a tie in the Senate, the Vice President, in their role are President of the U.S. Senate, steps in to cast the tie-breaking vote.

This is the first time in history that the Vice President has cast a vote to break a tie during a cabinet confirmation hearing.

The Michigan Billionaire has faced heavy opposition since her nomination to the position.

DeVos is a strong supporter of charter schools and school choice and says she, nor her children, ever attended public school.

Both Michigan Senators, Democrats Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, voted against DeVos’ confirmation.