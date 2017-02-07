Cadillac MSP Post Starts Angel Program

In an attempt to assist people struggling with addiction and reduce drug demand, the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post has joined almost 200 police departments nation-wide in the Angel Program.

The Angel Program allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a state police post and seek help for their addiction, without the fear of arrest or investigation.

The Cadillac Post has recently trained Angel Volunteers to provide support and transportation for people who come into the Post.

The volunteers assist post personnel in finding treatment and then take the patient to the treatment.

In order to participate in the program, participants cannot have active warrants, pending court action, or be a registered sex offender.

They must also arrive to the post voluntarily for treatment.

Those interested in learning more about the program or becoming an Angel Volunteer are asked to contact the MSP Cadillac Post.