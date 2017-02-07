Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Cheboygan County

A second armed robbery happened in Cheboygan County over the weekend – this one in Indian River.

We earlier reported on the robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Cheboygan – but on that same day, another armed robbery happened in Indian River Saturday night.

The robbery happened at Pat & Gary’s Party Store in Indian River just before 11pm.

According to the Tuscarora Township Police, a suspect entered into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding that she empty the cash register into a plastic bag.

The suspect also demanded a carton of cigarettes and told the cashier that he would shoot her if she didn’t do what she was told.

The suspect then fled the store on foot. The cashier called 911 and officers were on scene a minute after the call was made.

Officers were able to track the suspect’s footprints in the snow.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff and the Michigan State Police were called in to assist and they set up a perimeter.

Officers tracked the suspect for approximately for five miles before locating him and taking him into custody.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jonathon Daniels of Boyne Falls, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Police also say he resisted arrest and tried to disarm two state troopers without success.

Daniels is also charged with resisting and obstructing and attempting to disarm a police officer.

The case is still under investigation and police are working to find out if this case is connected to the other armed robbery.