RECALL – Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Recalls Dog Food Over Contamination Concerns

We have another recall to share with you, but this time it’s your pet’s health that could be at risk.

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food of Wheeling, Illinois is recalling specific lots of their dog food for potential contamination concerns.

According to Evanger’s – select lots of their Hunk of Beef dog food has the change to be contaminated with pentrobarbital – which can cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, and in extreme cases, death, in animals that ingest it.

The product was sold in 12oz Hunk of Beef that were distributed to stores in states across the country, including Michigan.

Evanger’s says pentrobarbital was detected in a single lot of the pet food, they are recalling all Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week.

To date, Evanger’s says five dogs became ill and one of them passed away after consuming the product.

Although pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, Evangers is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

Although it has been verified that little or no product remains on store shelves, if consumers still have cans with the aforementioned lot numbers, he or she should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday – Friday.