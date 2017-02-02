Fireball Seen Over Much of Midwest

A bright green fireball was seen over Wisconsin and Illinois – and it may have ended up in Lake Michigan near a northern Michigan town.

The American Meteor Society says they’ve received over 200 reports as of Monday morning of a fireball event seen over Wisconsin near 2:30am, Eastern Time.

The fireball was mostly seen in Illinois and Wisconsin, but witnesses from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, Minnesota and even Ontario, Canada reported the event.

The AMS plotted the reports and say the meteor was most likely traveling from the southeast to the northeast and it’s flight ended on Lake Michigan.

The last sighting of the fireball was near Manitowoc, Wisconsin and the AMS estimates that the meteor ended up in in the lake west of Frankfort, Michigan.

The AMS says there is no knowledge of what the object was that caused the fireball.