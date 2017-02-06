Antrim County Man Arrested in Kalkaska County After Allegedly Driving Drunk with BAC Nearly Three Times the Legal Limit

An Antrim County man was arrested for drunk driving after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the ditch in Kalkaska County.

It happened last Thursday on M-72 near Birch Street in the Village of Kalkaska.

According to the MSP, they were called to the location to assist the a DNR Officer with a vehicle in a ditch.

An eastbound vehicle on M-72 lost control, crossed the center line, and went into the ditch – facing oncoming traffic.

That’s where it was when the DNR officer found it.

During the investigation, police say they found that the 32-year-old driver from Antrim County was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A breath test allegedly showed that the driver had a blood alcohol content of 0.3 – which is three and half times the legal limit.

Additionally the driver was found to have a warrant out for his arrest out of Kalkaska County for a previous drunk driving charge.

He was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content.