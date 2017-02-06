Two Arrested for Growing Marijuana in Missaukee County

Assisting a disabled car led deputies to a marijuana grow operation in Missaukee County this weekend.

It started on Saturday when deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office saw a car on South 13 Mile that was broken down and partially in the roadway.

The deputies followed footprints in the snow which led to a nearby home and they talked to two women who were leaving a pole barn on the property.

The deputies say they could smell marijuana and hear loud machinery, which they say is consistent with a marijuana grow operation.

The Traverse Narcotics Team was called in to help with the investigation.

A search warrant was obtained and officers located a marijuana grow operation in the pole barn and the basement of the home.

Two women, a 19-year-old and a 23-year-old, both from Merrit, were arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail for manufacturing marijuana.