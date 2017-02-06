Person Of The Week: Tammy Cinco

This week’s Person of the Week is a woman dedicated to her home school.

Tammy Cinco is the Elementary Principal at Mesick Schools.

Cinco has been principal for over three years now and she was also a teacher for twenty years at the school and a student before that. She uses the knowledge she has gotten through the years to help her as principal.

When Cinco learned she had been nominated she was happy to learn that what she was doing was be recognized.

For her dedication to Mesick Schools and her community Tammy Cinco receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

