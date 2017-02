The Betsie Bay Frozen 5k will take place on February 18th with a 10am start.

This winter 5K is where avid and crazy runners are willing to face 10-degree temperatures and 30 mph gusts off of Lake Michigan. The course starts at the top of Elberta’s lookout over Lake Michigan, the along Betsie Bay via M-22, to Main Street in Frankfort. All ages are welcome and there is a $20 registration fee.

For more information on how to participate, go to the events facebook page here